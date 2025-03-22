Boxing heavyweight champ George Foreman dies at 76

Sports News
Mark Osborne, ABC News
March 21, 2025
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, known as much for his gregarious personality as his vicious right hook, died Friday. He was 76 years old.

Foreman, known during his post-boxing career for pitching his now-omnipresent countertop grill, was heavyweight champion twice. He also won gold at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

His family announced his death in a post on Instagram.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the statement said.

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family."

Foreman won his first heavyweight title at just 24 with a stunning knockout of the then-undefeated Joe Frazier.

Foreman’s most famous fight, billed as The Rumble in the Jungle, ended in his first professional loss to Muhammad Ali in October 1974. He surrendered the heavyweight title in the knockout loss. He would regain the belt after a 10-year retirement in a fight in 1994 against Michael Moorer at age 45.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Scoreboard roundup — 3/20/25

ABC Audio
Mar. 21, 2025
Sports News

Boston Celtics Sold

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Mar. 20, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital