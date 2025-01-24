Brad Pitt to star in, produce action film ‘Heart of the Beast’

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Brad Pitt has found his next starring role.

The actor will star in and produce the film Heart of the Beast for Paramount Pictures, Deadline first reported on Friday. David Ayer will direct the action adventure movie, marking his and Pitt's first collaboration since they worked together on the 2014 film Fury.

Cameron Alexander wrote and will executive produce Heart of the Beast, which follows the story of a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who have to survive after their plane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton will also work as producers on the film, along with Ayer and Richard Raymond, who is co-producing.

