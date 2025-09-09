Brand-New Bail Law Will Be Taking Effect Soon

In less than two-weeks, a brand-new bail law is going to be taking effect across the Granite State.

Starting September 21st, certain offenders must face a judge before they can end up being released. NH Governor Kelly Ayotte signed this measure in March, saying the current guidelines make it easier for suspects to avoid jail after being taken into custody. The law also means repeat offenders who are arrested while out on bail face automatic detention and have to appear in court before being released.