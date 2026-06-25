Breaking News

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Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 25, 2026

A man is dead as the results of a mobile home fire this morning in Woodstock.  Fire officials say an injured woman was airlifted to a Boston hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation

 

The public is asked for help to identify a person wanted for theft in Nashua.  The suspect is accused of stealing money from a wallet at the Taco Bell on Main Street.  A surveillance photo is posted on the police department’s Facebook page.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashua police.

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