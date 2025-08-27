Brett Goldstein stars in trailer for new romance film ‘All of You’

Mary Pat Thompson
August 27, 2025
Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein in 'All of You.' (Apple)

All of you can watch the official trailer for All of You.

Apple Original Films released the first trailer for the new romantic drama film on Wednesday.

Brett Goldstein stars alongside Imogen Poots in the film about two best friends who have never crossed the romantic line with each other despite years of unspoken feelings.

The trailer shows that in the universe of this film, technology has developed to create a soulmate test, which, when taken, tells a person exactly who their soulmate is.

Simon (Goldstein) pines for Laura (Poots) even after she takes a test that finds her soulmate to be someone other than him.

"Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together," according to an official synopsis. "Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?"

Goldstein co-wrote the film with William Bridges, who also makes his directorial debut on the project. Steven CreeZawe Ashton and Jenna Coleman also star.

All of You premieres Sept. 26 on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

