Bridge Is Recommended For Risk Assessment
The Memorial Bridge, connecting Portsmouth and Kittery, Maine, is one of dozens nationwide the NTSB is recommending for risk assessment.
The span was named in a report that was released after the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge last year due to it being struck by a cargo ship.
The NTSB says it wants to take a closer look at some bridges to see if a similar problem could happen again.
It’s important to note this recommendation doesn’t mean the Memorial Bridge is unsafe.