Bruins Retiring Bergeron’s Jersey

Bruins Retiring Bergeron’s Jersey
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 19, 2026

The Boston Bruins are making plans to retire the jersey of one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Patrice Bergeron helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and was also a member of the Boston squads that made the Stanley Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019.

His number 37 is going to be the 14th number retired by the Bruins.

There’s no word yet on when a ceremony will take place at TD Garden this season.

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