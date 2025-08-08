Brush Fire In North Hampton Nearly Fully Contained

Brush Fire In North Hampton Nearly Fully Contained
August 8, 2025

Firefighters have nearly fully contained a four-alarm brush fire in North Hampton.

Flames broke out in a wooded area yesterday afternoon and quickly spread to several acres.

The fire was difficult to battle due to the large, heavy trees that ended up going up in flames.

The fire was 90 percent contained as of earlier this morning.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital as a precaution but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

