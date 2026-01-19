Brutal cold invades Midwest before heading to Northeast: Latest forecast

National News
Melissa Griffin, ABC News
January 19, 2026
Bitter Cold - Tuesday AM Wind Chills Map. ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A brutal arctic blast is bringing dangerously low temperatures to the Plains and Midwest before it invades the Northeast.

On Monday morning, the wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- plunged to minus 30 degrees in Minneapolis; minus 27 degrees in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; minus 22 degrees in Chicago; and minus 22 degrees in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In the Windy City, wind gusts could hit 35 mph.

The cold even reached Florida on Monday. Wind chills dropped to the 20s in North Florida and hovered around 32 degrees in Central Florida.

On Tuesday morning, the freezing cold will continue in the Midwest, with the wind chill forecast to hit minus 12 degrees in Minneapolis; minus 8 in Chicago and Detroit; and minus 13 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The dangerous temperatures will also arrive in the Northeast on Tuesday. The wind chill is forecast to drop to minus 12 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 5 degrees in New York City and Philadelphia; 7 degrees in Washington, D.C.; and minus 9 in Buffalo, New York.

The Arctic blast will also bring lake effect snow through Wednesday. Six to 12 inches is possible from western Michigan to Buffalo, New York.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

DOJ investigating after protesters disrupt service at Minneapolis church where ICE field director is pastor

Luke Barr and Jack Date, ABC News
Jan. 19, 2026
National News

‘Severe’ geomagnetic storm could make northern lights visible in southern US

Julia Jacobo and Matthew Glasser, ABC News
Jan. 19, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital