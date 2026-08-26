Bryan Kohberger granted new hearing in bid to take back guilty plea in Idaho murders: Court filings

National News
Sasha Pezenik, ABC News
August 26, 2026
Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green/Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Bryan Kohberger, who pleaded guilty last year to the University of Idaho quadruple murders, has been granted a new hearing in his bid to take back his guilty plea, according to court filings. 

His new evidentiary hearing has been set for June 17, 2027.

In 2022, Kohberger was arrested for the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students -- roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin -- at the girls' off-campus house.

In July 2025, weeks before his trial was set to start, Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts. As part of the plea deal, the death penalty was taken off the table. Kohberger was given four consecutive life sentences for four first-degree murder counts as well as 10 years for the burglary count.

Last month, Kohberger reversed course, filing a petition for post-conviction relief. Without offering new evidence, Kohberger -- a criminology student at Washington State University at the time of the murders -- claimed he was lied to and pressured to falsely confess, and that there was information withheld that could have potentially helped his case. 

This is a developing story. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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