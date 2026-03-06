Bryan Pata murder case ends in mistrial 20 years after football star’s killing

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- On one quiet night in Miami, a rising college football star had his life cut short in a murder that sent shockwaves through the city.

Just months before he was expected to be selected in the NFL draft, University of Miami defensive lineman Bryan Pata was tragically gunned down on Nov. 7, 2006, leaving his family, friends and teammates seeking answers for nearly two decades.

"I'll think back how we used to spend our times together...all the good stuff. But you think, 'Oh, man. He's not here anymore.' That's when the tears flow," Pata's sister Ronette Pata told "20/20."

The 22-year-old had just arrived home after football practice when he was shot in the head after exiting his vehicle, according to authorities.

Dwayne Hendricks, who said he pulled into the apartment complex shortly after Pata did and found him in a pool of blood, said he was the one who called Pata's family to deliver the news.

"I tell people to this day, that was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life. It was to call his mom and say that her youngest is dead," Hendricks -- a teammate and roommate of Pata -- recalled as he delivered his testimony in court years later.

Dave Howell, Pata's teammate on the Miami Hurricanes, remembered his charisma and leadership within the team.

"His aura. It just stuck out," Howell told "20/20." "He always gets everybody to kind of gravitate towards him."

Investigators began looking for suspects and discovered that Pata reportedly had issues with a teammate named Rashaun Jones, who, it was later discovered, was the only player to not attend a mandatory team meeting the night that Pata was killed.

Pata's teammates told investigators the two had previously physically fought and Jones had threatened Pata. It was also rumored that Jones had once been romantically involved with Pata's girlfriend, Jada Brody.

However, Pata's case went quiet for 15 years, until an in-depth ESPN article on the investigation helped re-ignite interest in the case. Pata's brother Edwin expressed gratitude for the sports outlet's reporting.

"I believe one of the catalysts was the ESPN article that came out. I think that was part of it. I think also the state prosecutor also getting a little more aggressive and being much more aggressive in his approach towards arresting someone," Edwin Pata told "20/20."

Jones was subsequently arrested in 2021 for second-degree murder. Police cited his cell phone records and an alleged eyewitness as important pieces of evidence they said tied him to the crime.

While detained, Jones told police he had a tempestuous association with Pata.

"I mean, we had an up-and-down relationship," Jones said. "We was teammates. I guess females got involved. So it was, I don't know, I guess jealousy over females."

Investigators discovered that on the morning of Pata's murder, Jones was suspended from the University of Miami football team after testing positive for marijuana for the second time. He also changed his phone number earlier that day, they said.

However, Jones maintained his innocence, insisting he had nothing to do with Pata's killing.

"I used to be young and wild ... that ain't got nothing to do with picking up no gun, trying to kill nobody, harm nobody with it. That's not in me," Jones told police.

Jones pleaded not guilty, and subsequently sat in jail for four and a half years awaiting trial due to being unable to afford bail. The trial finally began in February. The prosecution sought to build a case against Jones based upon his conflicts with Pata and the alleged eyewitness who investigators claimed placed him at the scene of the crime.

The defense countered that police never really treated Jones like a suspect or bring Jones in for a sworn statement for more than 15 years.

However on Monday, after two weeks of testimony, the judge in the case declared a mistrial as the six-person jury remained deadlocked over a verdict. When polled, one of the jurors told "20/20" that five members were in favor of acquittal, with one holdout for conviction.

The state attorney signaled they intend to move forward with trying Jones again later this spring.

Jones' attorney Sara Alvarez said that he refused a plea deal to keep fighting for his innocence.

"Mr. Jones continues to be presumed innocent, and we will be back to fight this again at the next trial," Alvarez said.

As the legal battle over his murder continues two decades after his death, Pata's family still remember his warmth.

Edwin Pata told "20/20" that his brother lit up every room he walked into.

"Full of life, full of energy, positive energy. Someone who's truly missed," Edwin said. "It's still hard for us today."

