Budget Cuts Planned For UNH

Another round of major budget cuts are coming to the University of New Hampshire in Durham with the school projecting $15 million to $20 million to be slashed next fiscal year.

Tuition increases are planned as well.

No positions or programs have been identified for elimination yet, but college deans are being asked to file proposals naming jobs that could be cut for savings purposes,

Yesterday’s announcement from the UNH President marks the second winter in a row of steep budget cuts at the state’s flagship university.