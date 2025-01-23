Buffalo Bills fans unite to raise money for charity supported by Baltimore Ravens player

Al Bello/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Buffalo Bills fans are coming together to show their support for a Baltimore Ravens player following Sunday's divisional matchup between the two teams.



During Sunday's playoff game, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews fumbled a pass that ultimately gave the Bills the opportunity to clinch their 27-25 win. Andrews' fumble sparked vitriol online and even threats.



Amid the outrage, a Bills fan started a GoFundMe to raise money for Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes-focused nonprofit organization that Andrews, who has Type 1 diabetes, has long supported.



Initially, the Bills fan set a $5,000 fundraising goal but as of publication, nearly 3,000 people have donated over $90,000 and counting in just three days.



The Ravens shared the fundraiser in a post on X and added, "Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes. 💜."



Breakthrough T1D also thanked Bills fans and said the money raised will go towards Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy for people living with the incurable condition.



"Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) greatly appreciates the generosity of the Buffalo Bills community and the many fans who were compelled to donate after Sunday's game," the nonprofit said in a statement. "These donations will support research and advocacy on behalf of the 1.6 million Americans who, like Mark Andrews, live with type 1 diabetes."



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with Type 1 diabetes don't produce insulin or don't produce enough insulin, a protein-derived hormone that helps blood sugar get absorbed in the body. Type 1 diabetes is less common than Type 2 diabetes and the CDC estimates only about 5-10% of those with diabetes have the Type 1 version.

Andrews has not commented publicly since Sunday's game on the outcome or Bills fans' fundraising.



The Bills will face off next against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC championship game, which will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

