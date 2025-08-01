Bureau of Prisons moves Ghislaine Maxwell to prison camp in Texas

National News
Aaron Katersky and Jack Date, ABC News
August 1, 2025
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

(BRYAN, Texas) -- The Bureau of Prisons has moved former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell from a federal prison in Florida to a federal prison camp in Texas, officials confirmed Friday.

"We can confirm Ghislaine Maxwell is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Bryan, Texas," a BOP official said.

The reason for the move was not made clear. FCI Tallahassee in Florida, where Maxwell had been held, is a "low security" prison for men and women, while FPC Bryan is a "minimum security" camp just for women.

The move follows Maxwell's two-day meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee, where her attorney said the two discussed "about 100 names" associated with Epstein, after the Trump administration promised to release additional information about the deceased sex offender.

The Justice Department has disclosed nothing about the information Maxwell provided in that nine-hour interview.

Her attorney had no comment about the move from one federal prison to another.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking and other offenses in connection with Epstein, the former financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bureau of Prisons moves Ghislaine Maxwell to prison camp in Texas

Aaron Katersky and Jack Date, ABC News
Aug. 1, 2025
National News

Man at large after allegedly killing 4 people, leaving baby alive in Tennessee: Officials

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Aug. 1, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital