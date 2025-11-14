Burglars who allegedly broke into Joe Burrow’s home in plea deal talks, court documents show

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the game at Paycor Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

(CINCINNATI) -- Three men charged in a December 2024 burglary at the Ohio home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are in talks with federal prosecutors about a plea deal, according to a new court filing Friday.

The men -- Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales and Jordan Fransico Quiroga Sanchez -- allegedly stole $300,000 worth of designer luggage, glasses, wrist watches and jewelry from Burrow's home in Anderson Township.

Burrow was not home at the time as the Bengals were playing a game in Dallas against the Cowboys.

Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, discovered the burglary when she was dropped off at the house "and noticed that the living room and master bedroom looked unusually messy," according to the criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for the three men asked the judge Friday for additional time to negotiate a possible plea deal.

They were charged with interstate transport of stolen goods and falsification of records in a federal investigation after being pulled over in a traffic stop on Jan. 10. Authorities found photos of the three men allegedly posing with the stolen jewelry one day after the break-in on one of the men's cellphones.

The judge, Jeffrey Hopkins, agreed on Friday to reconvene Dec. 18 to give the parties "additional time to either negotiate a plea agreement or prepare for trial."

Although Burrow was out of state at the time of the burglary, a security detail had been deployed to watch the residence while he was gone. The thieves took advantage of a shift change with the security detail, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities believe the burglars entered the property from the woods, out of sight of the security detail, the complaint said.

They then forced entry through the bedroom window at the rear of the house, according to the complaint. No security cameras were located at the rear of the residence.

The suspects are also facing state charges of first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and second-degree felony burglary, Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich announced in February.

Authorities believe the three men are members of a South American theft group and operated in the same manner as others that targeted the homes of professional athletes around the country. The crime rings have targeted everyone from Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

