Business Owners Concerned As Manchester’s Queen City Bridge Remains Closed

The closure of the Queen City Bridge in Manchester is causing concerns for local businesses.

The bridge was closed for a second day on Tuesday after the city announced it would be closed indefinitely while structural deficiencies were investigated.

Jon Pinches, the owner of The Packie Craft Beer Store, is one of several business owners who is feeling apprehensive about the closure. He said, “having one of our major arteries blocked off for getting here is going to be detrimental,” adding “we’re frustrated.”

The Department of Public Works hasn’t given an update on a timeline for the closure as the investigation into a potential crack is still ongoing.