Buttigieg endorses independent over Democratic nominee in Montana Senate race

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at a rally for New Jersey Democratic Congressional candidate Rebecca Bennett at Raritan Valley Community College on Oct. 16, 2026, in Branchburg, New Jersey. (Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Pete Buttigieg, the former Transportation Secretary and popular Democratic Party surrogate who has confirmed considering a 2028 presidential bid, is endorsing independent Montana U.S. Senate candidate Seth Bodnar, according to an announcement shared first with ABC News.

"The best leaders I've served with, in uniform and in government, care more about getting the job done than about who gets the credit, and Seth is one of them. Seth and I don't agree on everything, but he has spent his adult life serving this country and the next generation ... and he'll bring that same character to the Senate on behalf of all Montanans," Buttigieg wrote in a statement shared first with ABC News.

It's a notable step by a major Democrat to endorse an independent, but some Democrats feel Bodnar, a former University of Montana president and Green Beret, stands a better chance against Republican Kurt Alme than Democratic candidate Alani Bankhead.

Montana is among a few states this year along with Nebraska, South Dakota, and Idaho where many Democrats are backing independents for Senate.

However, Air Force veteran Bankhead, who won the primary in June has rebuffed pressure to withdraw from the race to clear a path for Bodnar. Bankhead has alleged that people within the Democratic Party tried to get her to drop her bid, a claim the party denies, according to ABC affiliate KWYB.

The matchup has created an additional challenge for those who want to wrest the seat from Republican control, given that the vote among Democrats or those disaffected with Republicans may get split among Bodnar and Bankhead.

"Montana deserves a senator who will fight corruption in Washington, defend reproductive freedom, and work across the aisle to lower costs and actually get things done. Seth Bodnar will be that Senator," Buttigieg, who is a veteran like Bodnar and Bankhead, wrote. He did not mention Bankhead in his statement.

Bodnar, in his own statement, said he was honored to have Buttigieg's support "and proud that people across the political spectrum are joining this campaign."

"Montanans have always voted for the person, not the party, and they want a senator who will put their families, jobs, and public lands ahead of partisan games in Washington. I'll answer to Montana, and I'll work with anyone who's willing to do the same," he said.

The seat is opening up as Republican Sen. Steve Daines is retiring, with Alme, a former U.S. Attorney for Montana, aiming to succeed him. Both parties are paying increased attention to congressional races in Montana, with President Donald Trump having joined Alme and other Republicans for a rally there last week and Vice President JD Vance set to rally in Montana next week.

"I'm ready to step up again to make our lives more affordable, make our communities safer, and protect our Montana way of life," Alme said at the rally last week. "And unlike my liberal opponents, I have the experience to get it done."

Buttigieg, who rose to prominence during his 2020 presidential run, has spent the past two years traveling around the country to stump for Democratic candidates and has endorsed in races up and down the ballot.

While he has confirmed he would consider running for president in 2028, he said he is more focused on the midterms and electing Democrats in 2026.

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