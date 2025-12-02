California radiologist, wife fatally shot in driveway by son, police say

Law enforcement on the scene after two people were shot and killed in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. KABC.

(SIMI VALLEY, Calif.) -- The son of a California radiologist has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of his parents at their home.

Dr. Eric Cordes, 63, and wife, Vicki, 66, were shot multiple times in their Simi Valley garage on Sunday shortly after 12 p.m. local time. The couple was taken to a local hospital and later died of their injuries, the Simi Valley Police Department told ABC News.

Keith Cordes, 37, allegedly shot his father and stepmother multiple times before fleeing the scene to the city of Chino, police said. He then reportedly set the car he escaped in on fire before fatally shooting himself, police said.

The San Bernardino County Medical Examiner's Office was able to confirm the remains in the car set ablaze as Keith Cordes on Tuesday, police said.

Investigators said they believe that the weapon used in Keith Cordes's suicide is the same weapon that was used to kill the couple, but forensic testing is still pending.

The circumstances and motive for the double murder are still under investigation, according to police.

The suspect -- a resident of Kentucky -- allegedly approached the couple in their garage before opening fire on Sunday. He then fled the scene in a black sedan with out of state plates, according to witness statements obtained by police.

Detectives later found the vehicle and the suspect's remains by tracking its movement using FLOCK cameras and LPR cameras.

Dr. Cordes worked with Focus Medical Imaging for several years before his killing, the radiology clinic told ABC News on Tuesday.

"Dr. Eric Cordes was a brilliant, hard working doctor, and a respected colleague. He served the Simi Valley community and surrounding areas throughout his entire 30 plus year career. His tragic passing will leave a huge hole that will take a long time to fill," Focus Medical Imaging said.

Adventist Health Simi Valley, where he also worked, called the couple’s killing a "shocking loss."

"The Adventist Health Simi Valley community is heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague, Dr. Eric Cordes, and his wife, Vicki. Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years," the hospital told ABC News in a statement.

