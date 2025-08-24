California wine country wildfire surpasses 6,500 acres, mandatory evacuations ordered

National News
Jack Moore, ABC News
August 24, 2025
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- A fast-spreading wildfire in California's wine country prompted mandatory evacuation orders as firefighters continued to battle the blaze from the ground and air on Sunday.

The Pickett Fire in Northern California's Napa County has burned some 6,531 acres since it broke out Thursday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of late Saturday night, the fire was 11% contained, CalFire said.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday near the town of Calistoga, officials said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

In an update Saturday on its website, CalFire said crews have been aided during the nighttime fighting of the fire by night-flying helicopters and drones.

The fire is in the same region as the massive Glass Fire that scorched more than 11,000 acres in 2020.

"Leadership with prior experience in this rugged terrain, specifically from the 2020 Glass Fire, has been instrumental in guiding effective suppression efforts," CalFire said in its update.

The fire comes as parts of the West Coast swelter under a heat wave.

In Southern California, the extreme heat also led to elevated fire concerns, with red flag warnings in place for the mountains north of Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $750 million, 10th largest drawing, for Monday

Doc Louallen, ABC News
Aug. 24, 2025
National News

Judge blocks Trump admin from withholding funding to 34 cities and counties over ‘sanctuary’ policies

Luke Barr, ABC News
Aug. 23, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital