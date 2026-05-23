Campus Carry” Bill Dead for NH Session

Campus Carry” Bill Dead for NH Session
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 23, 2026

The so-called “campus carry” bill is dead for this session of the New Hampshire legislature.

The controversial bill died this week following a contentious debate between the bill’s main sponsor in the House and the Senate president.

State Representative Sam Farrington from Rochester says it’s not the end of his fight for his bill that would allow students, staff and faculty to carry guns on college campuses.

Senate President Sharon Carson says her conversation with Farrington that led to her decision to end negotiations on the bill was disrespectful.

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