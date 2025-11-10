Canada loses measles elimination status amid year-long outbreak: Health officials

Mary Kekatos, ABC News
November 10, 2025
(NEW YORK) -- Canada has lost its measles elimination status after struggling to contain a year-long outbreak, the country's public health agency announced on Monday.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it was informed of the loss by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) after more than 12 months of continuous measles transmission. Canada's outbreak began in late October 2024 with more than 5,100 measles cases recorded, the health agency said.

Cases have been confirmed in most of Canada's 10 provinces as well as the northwest territories.

Canada is able to re-establish its measles elimination status if measles transmission related to the current outbreak is "interrupted" for at least 12 months, according to health officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

