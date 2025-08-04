Canada wildfires prompt air quality warnings for Upper Midwest, Northeast

Kenton Gewecke and David Brennan, ABC News
August 4, 2025
(NEW YORK) -- Hundreds of wildfires still burning in Canada are expected to undermine air quality across the Upper Midwest and Northeast into Tuesday.

At least 738 wildfires are currently burning in Canada, with at least 201 out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

As a result, at least eight states from Wisconsin to Maine were under air quality alerts as of Monday morning due to wildfire smoke.

Heavy smoke will run through that corridor on Monday, with hazy skies expected from Green Bay, through Detroit and New York City to Boston.

Detroit and Chicago begin Monday listed among the world's 10 worst major cities for air quality.

Those living under alerts should limit outside exertion and keep their windows closed, officials said. Alerts may remain in place through Tuesday with smoke still lingering.

