Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to meet Trump as tensions over trade war continue

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney at The White House on May 6, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are scheduled to meet at the White House on Tuesday amid the trade war between the neighboring nations.

In July, Trump issued a 35% tariff on most goods and raw materials from Canada.

Canada originally issued retaliatory tariffs. However, in August, Carney announced exemptions for goods covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact.

During their last meeting in May, Carney pushed back against Trump's controversial proposal to make Canada the 51st state.

"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are not for sale. And Canada is not for sale, it will never be for sale," Carney told Trump.

