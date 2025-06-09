Canadian Tourism Drops In NH

New data shows Canadians aren’t booking as many trips to New Hampshire campgrounds, as Canadian tourism drops with tariffs and higher border security in place.

Members of the New Hampshire Campground Owners Association said they’re seeing a drop in Canadian visitors so far this summer, particularly at sites in the north areas and along the Seacoast.

According to early seasonal data from New Hampshire State Parks, Canadian reservations at state campgrounds are down more than 70% compared to this time last year, while other reservations are about the same.