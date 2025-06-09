Canadian Tourism Drops In NH

Canadian Tourism Drops In NH
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 9, 2025

New data shows Canadians aren’t booking as many trips to New Hampshire campgrounds, as Canadian tourism drops with tariffs and higher border security in place.

Members of the New Hampshire Campground Owners Association said they’re seeing a drop in Canadian visitors so far this summer, particularly at sites in the north areas and along the Seacoast.

According to early seasonal data from New Hampshire State Parks, Canadian reservations at state campgrounds are down more than 70% compared to this time last year, while other reservations are about the same.

RELATED ARTICLES

Salem Man Charged With Drug Trafficking

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 9, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Person Shot In Concord

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 8, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital