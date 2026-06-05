Candidates File At The Statehouse
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NH Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte is officially running for reelection.
She filed her candidacy papers at the Secretary of State’s office yesterday.
Ayotte took the opportunity to highlight achievements in her first term including bail reform and banning cellphones in schools.
Also filing yesterday was Cindi Warmington, the former executive councilor who is the almost certain Democratic nominee for governor.