Cap Raised On Anonymous Campaign Donations
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Political donors are going to be allowed to contribute more money to candidates in New Hampshire while remaining anonymous.
NH Governor Kelly Ayotte signed a bill Friday that raised the cap on donation from 150-dollars to 200-dollars per election cycle.
If more than 200-dollars is contributed the donors name must be listed in a candidate’s campaign finance reports.
The new law takes effect August 18th.