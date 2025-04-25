Car bomb kills senior Russian general in Moscow: Officials

World News
Jon Haworth, ABC News
April 25, 2025
ABC News

(LONDON) -- A car bomb in Moscow has killed a senior Russian military officer, Russian officials said.

A statement from the Russian Investigative Committee said that “Lt. General Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed in an explosion,” after an IED that was allegedly planted in a parked car detonated.

A team of investigators are now at the site of the explosion, Russian officials confirmed.

ABC News has seen video of the moment the parked vehicle explodes as a person can be seen walking toward the vehicle.

The footage is seemingly from a CCTV camera overlooking the parking lot of what appears to be an apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Pope Francis’ funeral: Who will attend, how to watch

Megan Forrester and Phoebe Natanson, ABC News
Apr. 25, 2025
World News

Malnutrition in Gaza worsens as Israeli blockade of supplies passes 50-day mark

Diaa Ostaz, ABC News
Apr. 25, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital