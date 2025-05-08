Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes 1st American pope

World News
Candy O’Terry
May 8, 2025

(VATICAN CITY) -- The temporary chimney atop the Sistine Chapel released a plume of white smoke on Thursday, signaling that the 133 cardinals working inside had reached a two-thirds majority to elect a new pope for the Catholic Church.

American cardinal Robert Prevost was announced as the choice to replace Pope Francis.

Bells at St. Peter's Basilica rang and crowds cheered as the white smoke billowed from the chimney.

The new leader of the Catholic Church was chosen amid the third round of conclave voting.

