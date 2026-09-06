Cargo plane overruns runway at Miami International Airport, FAA says

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A cargo plane from Puerto Rico overran a runway at Miami International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico," the FAA statement said.

Air traffic control recordings from LiveATC.com state that the aircraft ran off the end of the runway and may have also struck a vehicle on a perimeter road.

"At approximately 2 p.m. today, Prime Air flight 7598 overran Miami International Airport’s diagonal runway and is disabled at the northwest end of the airport," according to a statement issued by Miami International Airport.

"All runways and taxiways at MIA are currently closed as of 3:00 p.m. and a ground stop is in effect. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) has responded," the airport statement further said.

"Over 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are on scene of an incident involving a plane that overran a runway and struck multiple vehicles near Miami International Airport," according to a post on X from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. "Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing. Firefighters are working on extinguishing the fire and assessing patients."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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