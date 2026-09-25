Carrie-Anne Moss, Hudson Williams star in witchy new ‘Yaga’ trailer

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Andrea Tuccillo
September 25, 2026
Hudson Williams in 'Yaga' (Crave and Christopher Lawrence)

Yaga is ready to cast its spell.

A new trailer for the AMC+ half-hour drama has been unveiled, giving a fresh look at the reimagining of the Baba Yaga myth based on the play by Kat Sandler.

The trailer, set to Alanis Morissette’s cover of “Season of the Witch,” shows Noah Reid’s private investigator Rapp teaming up with Clark Backo’s local detective Carson to investigate the case of missing young heir Henry Park, played by Heated Rivalry breakout Hudson Williams.

Making things all the more mysterious is an enigmatic university professor played by Carrie-Anne Moss and Henry’s roommate Logan, also played by Williams, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his missing friend.

Yaga, a Crave Original series, debuts its first two episodes on AMC+ Friday, Oct. 23. New episodes will debut every Friday, culminating in a two-episode finale on Friday, Nov. 27.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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