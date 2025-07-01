Carroll County Sheriff’s Sergeant Is Indicted

Carroll County Sheriff’s Sergeant Is Indicted
July 1, 2025

A sergeant with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is on paid leave after being indicted on fraud charges.

Prosecutors claim 51-year-old Chris Lamb submitted false unemployment benefit claim forms to the state Department of Employment Security between March 2020 and May 2021.

The forms claimed Lamb was self-employed and did not mention he was part of the sheriff’s office.

He ended up receiving more than 29-thousand dollars in unemployment compensation and faces prison time if convicted.

