Carroll County Sheriff’s Sergeant Is Indicted

A sergeant with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is on paid leave after being indicted on fraud charges.

Prosecutors claim 51-year-old Chris Lamb submitted false unemployment benefit claim forms to the state Department of Employment Security between March 2020 and May 2021.

The forms claimed Lamb was self-employed and did not mention he was part of the sheriff’s office.

He ended up receiving more than 29-thousand dollars in unemployment compensation and faces prison time if convicted.