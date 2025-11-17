Cash price for popular weight loss drug Wegovy dropping 30% Monday, manufacturer says

Business News
ABC News
November 17, 2025
Injection pens for the weight-loss treatment Wegovy, manufactured by Novo Nordisk A/S, on display during a news conference in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.(Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The cash price for popular weight-loss medications Wegovy and and the medication authorized for people with type 2 diabetes Ozempic are dropping by 30% in U.S. on Monday, according to Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical company that manufactures both drugs.

The new monthly cost for either GLP-1 drug will be $349, down from its current price of $499, for customers who are not using insurance, the company said. The new pricing will be in place on Monday at 70,000 retail pharmacies and other places, including Walmart and Costco's pharmacies, the drugmaker said.

The previous cash price for Wegovy matched that of a full dose of Zepbound, a competing drug from competitor Eli Lilly.

"As pioneers of the GLP-1 class, we are committed to ensuring that real, FDA-approved Wegovy and Ozempic are affordable and accessible to those who need them,” Dave Moore, Novo Nordisk executive vice president, said in a statement. "The US healthcare system is complex, with different types of insurance and various ways for patients to obtain their medicines. Our new savings offers provide immediate impact, bringing forward greater cost savings for those who are currently without coverage or choose to self-pay."

Moore added that the price cut is "part of a larger strategy to expand access that includes building relationships with telehealth providers and major retailers, expanding coverage, and working with the Administration to lower costs for people living with chronic diseases like obesity and type 2 diabetes."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

