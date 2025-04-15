Cate Blanchett plans on retiring from acting one day: ‘I am serious’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 15, 2025
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett is preparing her fans for her eventual retirement.

The actress has plans to retire from acting in the near future, as she told Radio Times in a recent interview.

Blanchett told the outlet she wasn't sure calling herself an actress was an accurate descriptor anymore.

“It’s because I’m giving up," Blanchett said. "My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

The star has wrapped on the upcoming Jim Jarmusch film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother. It is set to be released sometime later in 2025. She is also currently filming the comedy film Alpha Gang, directed by David and Nathan Zellner, of which she also serves as a producer. There is no word on if she will continue acting past those projects.

Blanchett also spoke about how being a celebrity is not something she took to easily.

“I make more sense in motion. It’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed,” Blanchett said. “I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

