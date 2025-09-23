‘Catfish: The TV Show’ canceled at MTV after nine seasons

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 23, 2025
Nev Schulman and Max Joseph for season 2 of 'Catfish: The TV Show.' (MTV)

Catfish: The TV Show has come to an end.

The reality show that helped people discover the truth about suspicious romantic prospects they met online has been canceled at MTV after nine seasons, ABC Audio has learned.

Paramount has notified the show's production company that MTV will pass on future seasons of the show. The network will continue to air past episodes from the show's library. MTV has given the producers permission to shop the series elsewhere.

Nev Schulman hosted the show that was based on the 2010 documentary of the same name. The documentary coined the term "catfish" and detailed Schulman's own experience tracking down a woman he had an online relationship with, not knowing that she was using a fake, online persona.

Shulman developed the show with his brother, Ariel Schulman, and Max Joseph. It debuted in 2012 and spanned over 200 episodes. Its most recent season premiered on April 30, 2024.

Nev Shulman and Joseph hosted the show during its first seven seasons. Joseph was replaced by a group of rotating co-hosts in 2018. Katie Crawford eventually joined as permanent co-host, taking on duties alongside Nev Shulman for 96 episodes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: Melissa McCarthy to star in ‘Miss Nelson is Missing!’ film and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 23, 2025
Entertainment News

From kilts to cocktails: ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan mixes it up with ‘The Cocktail Diaries’

Andrea Tuccillo
Sep. 23, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital