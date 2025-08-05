CDC launches new national campaign to tackle mental health, substance use among teens

Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched a new campaign on Tuesday aimed at tackling mental health and substance use among teens ahead of the upcoming school year.

The federal campaign, entitled Free Mind, aims to provide teens and their parents or caregivers with "resources and information about substance use, mental health and the connection between the two."

The efforts revolve around the messaging that "drugs and mental health don't mix" according to the landing page of the new campaign on the CDC's website.

"When you deal with lots of emotions, you might be tempted to turn to drugs and alcohol or cope by misusing medications that are not prescribed to you," the website states.

Substance use, however, can cause or worsen anxiety, sadness, anger and depression, according to the CDC. It can also affect a patient's memory or mood.

The CDC describes that drug overdose crisis as "constantly evolving" and "an important public health issue."

More than 80,000 Americans died from a drug overdose last year, according to CDC data. In the last four years, 75% of overdose deaths among pre-teens and teenagers ages 10 to 19 involved illegally made fentanyl.

The number of teens reporting poor mental health has increased in the past decade, with 40% of high school students stopping regular activities because of persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2023. One in five students have seriously considered attempting suicide, according to the CDC.

"Teens may use alcohol and other substances to help them cope with stress, anxiety, and depression," said Dr. Allison Arwady, director of the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, in a press release.

The agency said it spoke with adolescents. about their perceptions surrounding substance use in order to develop the messaging and branding for the new campaign. The initiative "seeks to resonate with this age group by addressing the connections between substance use and mental health, risk factors that contribute to drug use, and strategies to keep them safe," according to the CDC.

Resources were also created for parents and caregivers around youth substance use and mental health challenges.

"Talking openly about mental health and substance use, and knowing when to get professional help, is critical to helping teens stay healthy," Arwady said. "That's why this campaign supports youth, parents, and caregivers in having those conversations early, before an issue arises."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.