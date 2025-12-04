CDC vaccine advisory committee meets to discuss hepatitis B shot, childhood immunization schedule

Catherine Stein, far right, speaks during a meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on September 18, 2025 in Chamblee, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee is set to meet Thursday and Friday to discuss the childhood vaccine schedule, adjuvants and contaminants, and the hepatitis B vaccine.

It marks the third meeting this year of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 members, replacing them with his own hand-selected picks, many of whom have expressed vaccine-skeptic views.

This is also the first meeting since the chair of the ACIP, Martin Kulldorff -- a former Harvard Medical School professor -- accepted a permanent role at HHS. Pediatric cardiologist and former U.S. Air Force flight surgeon Dr. Kirk Milhoan will chair the committee during the upcoming meeting.

Milhoan is a fellow with the Independent Medical Alliance, a group that has advocated for unproven treatments for COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

A draft agenda posted online indicates the ACIP will discuss and vote on recommendations around the hepatitis B vaccine on day one and discuss the childhood vaccine schedule on day two.

"I think every single thing on that agenda is concerning," Dr. Richard Besser, resident and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and acting director of the CDC during the administration of former President Barack Obama, told ABC News. "We have an administration [that] seems hellbent on undermining people's trust in vaccination."

Hepatitis B vaccine

Since the new ACIP members were installed, the committee has recommended against flu vaccines containing the preservative thimerosal -- despite public health experts saying there is no evidence that low doses of thimerosal in vaccines cause harm -- and has narrowed existing recommendations for the combined MMRV shot that protects against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.

The first day of the meeting will include presentations and discussions about the hepatitis B vaccine.

The agenda also lists a scheduled vote and, although it's not clear what will be voted on, experts believe the universal hepatitis B vaccine dose given at birth will be at issue.

The CDC currently recommends that the first dose of the three-dose hepatitis B vaccine be given to babies within 24 hours of birth. Doctors have said the universal birth dose recommendation has virtually eliminated hepatitis B among babies in the U.S.

However, earlier this year, Kulldorff questioned whether it was "wise" to administer shots "to every newborn before leaving the hospital." Separately, Kennedy has falsely linked the hepatitis B vaccine to autism.

Some experts believe the panel will vote to either delay or remove the decades-long recommendation that newborns be vaccinated against hepatitis B.

"I am concerned that the committee is going to attempt to minimize the harm resulting from any changes to this long-standing recommendation," Dr. Fiona Havers, a former CDC official who worked on vaccine policy and led the CDC's tracking of hospitalizations from COVID-19 and RSV, told ABC News.

"They're going to say that there's no need to vaccinate babies at birth because you can screen mothers and only vaccinate babies born to patients who test positive or whose status is unknown," she continued.

Havers said only vaccinating high-risk babies was the policy in the U.S. before the universal birth dose was implemented, but it was changed after doctors saw that babies and children continued to be infected with hepatitis B.

Additionally, babies infected with hepatitis B are at risk for chronic infection as well as liver disease, liver failure and even liver cancer.

"Babies can be infected not only by their mother if she has hepatitis B, but also by caregivers or others in the community who may not know that they have hepatitis B and any change to the routine recommendation means that we will see an increase in hepatitis B infections in infants and children," Havers said.

She added, "Any hepatitis B infections that occur because a child wasn't vaccinated at birth are an avoidable tragedy. We will start seeing more children living with a lifelong incurable infection that can lead to death from cirrhosis or liver cancer."

Childhood immunization schedule

Besser said he is particularly concerned about the second day, which includes a discussion about the childhood immunization schedule.

The draft agenda is scant on details aside from topics including CDC vaccine risk monitoring evaluation discussion, vaccine schedule history, vaccine schedule considerations and a discussion of the childhood/adolescent immunization schedule

Earlier this year, the ACIP formed two new work groups, one focusing on the cumulative effects of children and adolescents receiving all recommended vaccines on the schedule and another reviewing vaccines that haven't been examined for more than seven years.

Kennedy has suggested that children receive too many vaccine doses "to be fully compliant" and that the number of doses children receive has increased from three doses during his childhood to 92 doses today.

Doctors previously told ABC News that children actually receive about 30 vaccine doses and that the number of available, recommended immunizations has grown since the first vaccines were recommended in the late 1940s, based on evolving science and manufacturing capacity.

Besser said he has not heard safety concerns about the schedule from vaccine experts, pediatricians, those who administer vaccines or patient advocacy groups.

"There had not been concerns raised around the immunization schedule and forming a group that is going to look at [the schedule] wholesale when the going-in presumption is that it's not safe really, really worries me," Besser said.

The panel will also discuss vaccine "adjuvants and contaminants," according to the draft agenda.

In a 2023 interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Kennedy claimed aluminum adjuvants are neurotoxins and are associated with allergies, including food allergies.

The CDC says adjuvants are ingredients used in some vaccines to help boost the immune response and have been used safely in vaccines for more than 70 years.

