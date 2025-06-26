CDC vaccine advisory committee recommends against flu vaccines containing thimerosal
(WASHINGTON) -- The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), made up of members recently hand-selected by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., voted 5-1 on Thursday to recommend against flu vaccines containing the preservative thimerosal.
One committee member, Vicky Pebsworth, abstained on each vote.
A few moments before, the CDC's vaccine advisory committee voted 6-0 to recommend all Americans aged 6 months and older receive an annual influenza vaccine.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
