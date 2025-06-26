CDC vaccine advisory committee recommends against flu vaccines containing thimerosal

Mary Kekatos, ABC News
June 26, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), made up of members recently hand-selected by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., voted 5-1 on Thursday to recommend against flu vaccines containing the preservative thimerosal.

One committee member, Vicky Pebsworth, abstained on each vote.

A few moments before, the CDC's vaccine advisory committee voted 6-0 to recommend all Americans aged 6 months and older receive an annual influenza vaccine.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

