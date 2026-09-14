Celine Dion returns to the stage amid stiff-person syndrome battle

Céline Dion attends the 'I Am: Celine Dion' New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Celine Dion's comeback is in full swing.

The iconic singer returned to the stage and kicked off a 26-show run in Paris over the weekend, marking six years since her last live performance and four years since she publicly announced she has stiff-person syndrome.

Dion performed to sold-out crowds on Saturday at Plenitude Arena, previously Paris La Défense Arena, in Nanterre, France, belting out both French and English songs from her extensive catalog.

"What an incredible opening night! Still taking it all in," Dion said in an Instagram post afterward.

Footage from the concert shows Celine telling the cheering crowd, “I made a promise to come back, to be back onstage. Here I am.”

The 58-year-old singer will perform until mid-October and then take a break before resuming performances in May 2027.

In December 2022, Dion announced publicly that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease. She gave fans an inside look at what she was going through in her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.