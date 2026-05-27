Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Named NBA Coach Of The Year

The Boston Celtics’ bench boss has been recognized for a stellar regular season.

Joe Mazzulla was named the NBA Coach of the Year on Tuesday.

Mazzulla led the Celtics to the second seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing with 56 wins despite not having star Jayson Tatum for the majority of the year. The 37-year-old is the youngest winner of the award since Phil Jackson in 1975.

He is the fourth coach in franchise history to earn the honor, joining Red Auerbach, Tommy Heinsohn and Bill Fitch.