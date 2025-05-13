Celtics’ Star Tatum Undergoes Achilles Tendon Surgery

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 13, 2025

The Boston Celtics say superstar Jayson Tatum has undergone surgery on his Achilles tendon and will be out for the season.

He ruptured it late in Game Four of the Celtics’ second-round playoff game against the New York Knicks on Monday.

The 27-old forward had to be carried off the court and was seen being pushed in a wheelchair.

There’s no timetable for Tatum’s return, but the Celtics say Tatum is expected to make a full recovery.

The defending champion Celtics are one loss away from being eliminated by the Knicks.

