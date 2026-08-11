Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan star in ‘Josephine’ teaser trailer

Gemma Chan, Mason Lily Reeves and Channing Tatum star in 'Josephine.' (Sumerian Pictures)

The official teaser trailer and release date for Josephine has arrived.

Sumerian Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming film that stars Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan.

The movie, which also stars newcomer Mason Lily Reeves, won both the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. It will debut to select theaters on Nov. 20 and then expand nationwide on Dec. 4.

Josephine is based on writer, director and producer Beth de Araújo's personal life experiences. It follows the "psychological fallout after eight-year-old Josephine (Reeves) witnesses a crime in Golden Gate Park. As she acts out, her parents (Tatum, Chan) struggle with helping their daughter cope, while facing their own fears around the topic and how to address it with their child," according to an official synopsis.

In addition to starring in the film, both Tatum and Chan produced it. The teaser trailer finds both actors as the parents of a young child. We see them comfort and care for their daughter after she witnessed a crime.

"Josephine, can you tell me what you saw?" a therapist character asks the young child, played by Reeves, in the trailer. The child then acts out an act of violence before the scene cuts to Tatum.

"Joe, look me in the eye and swear to me that you're telling the truth," Tatum says.

Josephine is also produced by David Kaplan, Josh Peters, Marina Stabile, Mark H. Rapaport and Crystine Zhang.

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