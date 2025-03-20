‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ reality competition series set for Netflix

Mary Pat Thompson
March 20, 2025
Come with Netflix and you'll be in a world of pure imagination.

The streamer has announced it is producing a reality competition series based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Called The Golden Ticket, the show will find contestants immersed in Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory to take place in what's described as a high-stakes social experiment.

Participants will adapt and strategize through games, tests and temptations that are designed to prove their resilience and ability to thrive in the candy-colored, retro-futuristic wonderland. There is one catch, however. Only players who find a golden ticket will be allowed to enter the chocolate factory.

While the filming location and premiere date have yet to be announced, applications to appear on the show are now open to legal residents of United States who are at least 18 years or older.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of The Chocolate Factory to life like never before,” Jeff Gaspin, vice president of unscripted at Netflix, said. “This one-of-a-kind reality competition blends adventure, strategy, and social dynamics, creating an experience that is as captivating as it is unpredictable. For the first time, a lucky few won’t just have to imagine the experience — they’ll get to step inside the factory and live it.”

This marks the third Dahl project at Netflix after the films Matilda the Musical and The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. The streamer teamed up with the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021.

