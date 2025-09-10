Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah university; Trump says, ‘We all must pray’

National News
Meredith Deliso, ABC News
September 10, 2025

(OREM, Utah) -- Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.

A suspect is in custody, according to a school alert.

A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker, the alert said.

FBI and ATF agents are on the scene, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

President Donald Trump posted on social media: "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" 

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency "stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee said he is "tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely."

"Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there," he said on social media.

Vice President JD Vance also said on X, "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he is being briefed "following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk" during the conservative political activist's visit to the campus.

"Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act," he said on X.

The university was the first stop for the organization's American Comeback Tour, which is traveling to multiple college campuses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I hope my story gets heard’: Man arrested in violent Jacksonville traffic stop sues officers, city

Deena Zaru, ABC News
Sep. 10, 2025
National News

After tensions flare, jury is chosen in case of man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course

Peter Charalambous, ABC News
Sep. 10, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital