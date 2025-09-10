Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah university; Trump says, ‘We all must pray’

(OREM, Utah) -- Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.

A suspect is in custody, according to a school alert.

A single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker, the alert said.

FBI and ATF agents are on the scene, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

President Donald Trump posted on social media: "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency "stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

Utah Sen. Mike Lee said he is "tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely."

"Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there," he said on social media.

Vice President JD Vance also said on X, "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he is being briefed "following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk" during the conservative political activist's visit to the campus.

"Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act," he said on X.

The university was the first stop for the organization's American Comeback Tour, which is traveling to multiple college campuses.

