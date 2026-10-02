Chase Infiniti to star in new horror film ‘Portrait of God’

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Andrea Tuccillo
October 2, 2026
Chase Infiniti headshot (Courtesy of Backstage)

Chase Infiniti has scared up her next role.

The Golden Globe- and Emmy-nominated actress will star in Lionsgate’s Portrait of God, from rising horror filmmaker Dylan Clark. Horror connoisseurs Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele are on board to produce.

“With Sam and Jordan, two of the genre’s most influential producers, the extraordinary Chase Infiniti starring, and Dylan at the helm, this is an exceptional creative team,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said in a statement. “We believe they have all the ingredients for a film that is haunting, thought-provoking, and scary as hell.”

Infiniti is one of the most sought-after names in young Hollywood, coming off her roles in the Oscar-nominated film One Battle After Another and Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale prequel The Testaments.

Clark is set to make his directorial feature film debut with Lionsgate’s upcoming Blair Witch movie.

Further details on the film have not yet been released, but a teaser posted to Lionsgate’s Instagram features an ominous quote from the Book of Exodus, “No man shall see me and live.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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