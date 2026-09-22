Child Neglect Investigation In Dover

Child Neglect Investigation In Dover
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 22, 2026

Two Dover residents have been arrested following a child neglect investigation involving four children.

Yesterday, Dover Police arrested 28-year-old Taylor Brock and 29-year-old Antonio Russell, each charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation began after staff from the Dover Housing Authority contacted police with concerns that children were living in severely unsanitary conditions. Patrol officers and Dover Police detectives investigated the allegations and located two 23-month-old twins, a three-year[1]old child, and a nine-year-old child living in conditions that raised significant health and sanitation concerns.

With the assistance of the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families, the children were removed from the residence and remain in the care of other family members. Detectives subsequently obtained arrest warrants for both parents, who were taken into custody without incident.

Both parents were released on personal recognizance and are scheduled to appear on October 22nd.

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