Child Picks Up Drug-Filled Syringe at Salem Macy’s

Pixabay
November 15, 2025

Police say a family outing at a mall in Salem took a turn when a child picked up a syringe containing fentanyl or heroin from the floor of a department store.

It happened last Sunday when a family of five was shopping at Macy’s in Salem and one of their children picked up a needle with a cap on it and with what looked like brown liquid inside.

The family immediately notified the store manager, who then called police.

No one was hurt and the investigation continues.

