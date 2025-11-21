Children and staff reportedly abducted in latest attack on Nigerian school

An unknown number of students and staff were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in an attack on a Catholic boarding school in western Nigeria early Friday, authorities said. (Nigeria Police Force Niger State Command)

(MAIDUGURI, Nigeria and LONDON) -- An unknown number of students and staff were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in an attack on a Catholic boarding school in western Nigeria early Friday, authorities said.

The incident occurred before dawn, around 2 a.m. local time, at St. Mary's School in the Papiri community of the Agwara local government area in Niger state, according to the Nigeria Police Force's Niger State Command, which said in a statement that "armed bandits" had "abducted a yet to be ascertained number of students from the school's hostel."

"Police tactical units, military components and other security agencies have moved to the scene, combing the forests with a view to rescue the abducted students," police added.

The Niger state government also confirmed in a statement that it "has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area," adding that the "exact number of abducted pupils is yet to be confirmed as security agencies continue to assess the situation."

The statement noted that the "unfortunate incident comes despite prior intelligence" warning of heightened threats in part of Niger state and the governor" ordering the temporary closure of all boarding schools within the affected zone as a precautionary measure."

"Regrettably, St. Mary’s School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government, thereby exposing pupils and the staff to avoidable risk," Abubakar Usman, secretary to the Niger state government, said in the statement.

Local media reports say a roll call at the school revealed that 52 students are missing as well as a number of staff. ABC News is working to confirm this.

It's the latest in a string of recent attacks by armed groups across Nigeria, including Monday's kidnapping of 25 schoolgirls in nearby Kebbi state. The incidents have prompted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to postpone planned trips abroad.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.