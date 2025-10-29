Chlöe added to cast of ‘The Julia Set’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
October 29, 2025
Chloe Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Chlöe has joined the cast of the coming-of-age drama The Julia Set. Deadline reports she is one of six new cast members, along with Nina HossCarmen Ejogo, Nico HiragaLiz Lin and Alex Dillard. Production for the film has begun, but it's not clear what characters the new cast members will play.

The Julia Set, written and directed by Niki Byrne, follows Chase Infiniti as Julia, a mathematician who prepares for the most challenging math competition in the world with help from her T.A. Pascal, played by Christopher Briney.

“We all loved Niki’s excellent screenplay following the journey of a young woman assuming her genius in an academic field dominated traditionally by men and how challenging that is for her," says Gabrielle Stewart, of HanWay Film CEO, which has joined The Julia Set team to handle worldwide sales. "In a way this is a female-led Good Will Hunting. And the cast could not be more exciting nor of the moment!”

