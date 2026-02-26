Chris Evans, Demi Moore and more to present at this year’s Oscars

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
February 26, 2026
Chris Evans attends the premiere of 'Sacrifice' during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 6, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The latest batch of Oscars presenters has been revealed.

Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph will take to the Oscars stage to present awards at this year's ceremony, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

They join the previously announced presenters Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña, who all return to the awards ceremony after winning Oscars last year.

The producers for the Oscars will continue announcing the talent who will present at the show throughout the coming weeks, they announced.

Conan O'Brien will host the awards ceremony for the second time, while Raj Kapoor serves as executive producer and showrunner and Katy Mullan executive produces.

The 98th Oscars will take place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sarah Michelle Gellar shares tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg on anniversary of her death

Mary Pat Thompson
Feb. 26, 2026
Entertainment News

‘Sinners’ wins big on final night of NAACP Image Awards virtual show

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Feb. 26, 2026
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital