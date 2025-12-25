Christmas Day Sports

Christmas Day Sports
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
December 25, 2025

 Here is the latest sports news:

The Cowboys-Commanders, Lions-Vikings and Broncos-Chiefs kick off Week 17 today. Elsewhere, the  New England  Patriots battle Breece Hall and the New York Jets on the road Sunday afternoon. New England clinches the AFC East with a win and a Buffalo loss to Philly.

The Boston Celtics are off for the holiday. The team tips off against Bennedict Mathurin and the Pacers in a rematch from Indy. Boston overcame a 20-point deficit in a comeback win over Rick Carlisle’s squad earlier this week.

The Boston Bruins are also enjoying a much-needed break. The team faces off against Tage Thompson and the Sabres from Buffalo Saturday night. Boston is riding a four-game losing streak.

Bowl season is heating up. Army finished the regular season 6-and-6 and will take on 9-and-3 UConn in the Fenway Bowl Saturday afternoon in Boston.

